I’m an online coach, an indie singer-songwriter with
with songs placed on major TV networks like A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, and E! I have digital products to help indie artists place their music on TV.
I also help aspiring authors publish and share their books on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and help creatives turn their gifts into income.
Through my courses, masterclasses, and digital programs, I give you the strategy, tools, and confidence to stop sitting on your gifts and start monetizing them. Your creativity was never meant to stay hidden. You were created on purpose and for purpose!
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At CGC, our mission is to help individuals, creatives, and small businesses steward their God-given gifts by turning vision into reality. We help independent artists to release music through self-publishing with digital music distribution, as well as independent authors who want to self publish their books on Amazon, Kindle, Barnes and Noble or the Nook.
LET’S GET STARTED:
👉 “Start with my Sync Blueprint”
👉 “Learn how to publish your book”
•Learn to publish your book on Amazon & B+N.
What sets CGC apart is our commitment to intentional, faith-led partnership. We believe every client’s calling, vision, and journey is unique, which is why we take the time to truly listen and tailor our coaching, strategies, and guidance to each individual’s goals. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, we provide personalized support rooted in purpose, integrity, and stewardship—walking alongside our clients with clarity, encouragement, and practical direction every step of the way.
We have worked with a range of clients from various industries, including: