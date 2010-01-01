



I’m an online coach, an indie singer-songwriter with

with songs placed on major TV networks like A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, and E! I have digital products to help indie artists place their music on TV.





I also help aspiring authors publish and share their books on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and help creatives turn their gifts into income.

Through my courses, masterclasses, and digital programs, I give you the strategy, tools, and confidence to stop sitting on your gifts and start monetizing them. Your creativity was never meant to stay hidden. You were created on purpose and for purpose!

